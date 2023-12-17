Nigeria, USA to explore new innovations, technologies in fighting insecurity – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Bello Matawalle, has said that Nigerian Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) would explore new innovations and technologies with NEANY of the US in fighting terrorism and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

Dr. Matawalle said that the collaborative discussions was centered on potential collaboration between NEANY and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to establish assembly lines for the production of advanced military equipment to help in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

The Minister who is currently on a working visit to the USA, undertook an official 2-day tour of NEANY Company in the US.

“The tour is aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges,” he said.

While NEANY, is a leading Military equipment manufacturing company in the US, DICON is a Government leading Military manufacturing equipment and hardware in Nigeria.

According to Dr. Matawalle, the new found partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production.

The Minister who took a tour of NEANY facilities said that the focus of Nigeria was on advancing Nigeria’s armed forces capabilities to be able to face the fight against insecurity.

Part of the facilities the Minister inspected included rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system, among others.

“The comprehensive tour of NEANY’s facilities, has provided me with an insights into cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities and a high-tech equipment of US.

Matawalle emphasized:

“This tour marks a pivotal step in fostering collaboration and integrating cutting-edge military technologies to strengthen Nigeria’s defense capabilities. We are committed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of modernizing our armed forces to effectively address evolving security threats.”

