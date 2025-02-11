Nigeria, UK partner to boost security measures

The Nigeria Police Force and the British Embassy in Nigeria have launched a collaboration to enhance security and combat crime in Kogi.

By Thompson Yamput

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership began on Monday with a meeting between Kogi Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, and a British Embassy delegation.

The delegation, led by Mr Andrew Marshall, discussed intelligence-led operations and counter-kidnapping strategies with the Commissioner of Police.

Marshall stressed the importance of synergy in tackling security threats, highlighting the need for effective intelligence gathering to track criminal activities.

He described crime as a major obstacle to peace and societal progress.

In response, Dantawaye assured the delegation of the police’s commitment to strengthening security measures and acknowledged the importance of international cooperation.

The Commissioner of Police pledged to intensify efforts, including robust stop-and-search operations and strategic intelligence sharing.

He also encouraged the British Embassy to provide intelligence on criminal activities to enable swift responses from law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the visit marks a significant step toward reinforcing security partnerships and improving crime-fighting strategies in Kogi.

Dantawaye added, “Collaboration with foreign partners is crucial, given their advanced security capabilities and resources.” (NAN)