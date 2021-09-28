Nigeria, Turkey to collaborate in humanitarian response, mitigation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The government of Turkey has indicated interest in cooperating with the Nigeria in areas of response and mitigation.

The Ambassador of Turkey in Nigeria H. E. Mr Hidayet Bayraktar made this known on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Sadiya Umar Farouq in Abuja.

Ambassador Bayraktar said that Turkey has sent various assistance around the world including Somalia, Afghanistan and some African countries, in a bid to cushion the aftermath of the crises in the areas.

He sought the collaboration of the Ministry to achieve more in areas of mitigation and responses in Nigeria.

“We have so many assistance programs the world from Afghanistan to Somali and to African countries as well. Turkey is one of the key and up till now, we are expecting to assist about several countries which need assistance.

“We hope we can find a way to cooperate or help render any assistance in terms of disaster and crisis going on around the world. We will send assistance over there.

“We are ready to work with your ministry in all these fields to see we can achieve together to enrich this cooperation and relation between our two countries”.

Responding, the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq thanked the government of Turkey for their various humanitarian assistance around the world.

Farouq stated that the Ministry will collaborate with Turkey and also learn from their wealth of knowledge in areas of coordination, mitigation and response to disaster prone areas in the country.

“I will like to commend the government of Turkey for actively ensuring that humanitarian assistance is given to countries facing different types of disasters irrespective of their religion or race. I’m also aware that the government of Turkey has an endearing tradition of providing humanitarian action to those in need. This practice emanates from your history and culture.

“Our main focus is on the coordination aspect of responses and providing policy direction and solutions to these agencies under the ministry while ensuring that we have effective cooperation between the relevant MDAs with a view to mitigating all the responses.

“We hope to work together to have a very effective collaboration and and learn from your expertise . The ministry also links humanitarian and sustainable solutions which provide inclusivity in traditionally marginalized poor and vulnerable people in this country and we also have programmes geared towards alleviating poverty in the country, so I look forward to a very fruitful collaboration with the government of Turkey in these areas”.

The Turkey government extends its humanitarian assistance not only at the bilateral level but also through international organizations such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA and the World Food Programme WFP.

According to Humanitarian Assistance report, Turkey has continued to be the biggest donor country of the world with an humanitarian aid of $8.3 billion US dollars.

