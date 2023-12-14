Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with US on security

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Bello Matawalle MON, has said that Nigeria would strengthen bilateral relations with US on security in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities in Nigeria.

The Minister made this known when he met with Congresswoman Betty McCollum and several members of the US Congress at the United States Capitol.

Highlighting the significance of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the USA, the Minister reaffirmed Mr. President’s commitment in eradicating the activities of terrorism in Nigeria through the collaborative efforts of the United States of America in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda, with emphasis on provision of security.

Speaking further, Dr. Matawalle stated that the collaboration between the two countries would boost Nigeria’s capabilities in addressing pressing security challenges, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum who is currently the leader of the United States House Committee on Appropriation for Defence expressed the United States’ unwavering willingness and commitment in supporting Nigeria in its efforts to combat terrorism and other security threats through intelligence and information sharing, training and Military hardware production.

She said the discussions on collaborations between the two countries underscore the shared commitment of both nations in fostering regional and global security.

Betty McCollum said that the meeting would serve as a pivotal moment in reinforcing diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts between Nigeria and the United States, adding that the strengthened partnership would contribute significantly to the stability of security in the Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

