Nigeria to Showcase Gains of Tinubu’s Reforms at France Business Forum in Paris – Minister of Information

Photo: L-R: Director Supervising the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry

of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Ibidapo Okunnu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier; Head of Economic Department of the French Embassy, Mr. Mangin Florent and the Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama when the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja on Friday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said, Nigeria will take full advantage of the upcoming France Business Forum in Paris to highlight the significant economic progress achieved under the administration of President Tinubu.

The Minister stated this in Abuja on Friday when he received the invitation to the forum by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier, during a courtesy visit to his office.

Idris reaffirmed that President Tinubu’s reform agenda is delivering tangible results, citing the reduction in food prices and the stabilization of the Naira as clear indicators of the administration’s economic progress.

“We will use the platform of the France-Nigeria Business Forum to take the message of consolidation that the President is desirous to give us this year. This year, 2025, is the year of economic and social consolidation of the Nigerian nation as promised by Mr. President. As you have heard severally, the economy is beginning to turn the corner. Food prices that were hitherto higher are beginning to come down.

“The exchange rate is beginning to show signs of stability and all the reform agenda of Mr. President that he has embarked upon are beginning to show signs that they are really getting the desired attention and that by God’s grace, we will reach our destination,” he said.

The Minister noted that while socio-economic reforms often come with initial challenges, President Tinubu’s steadfast commitment has significantly shortened this difficult period, leading to the emergence of tangible economic successes.

“Every country that has embarked on any kind of social and economic reform will go through some turbulence and I think that our own incubation period has been shortened by the kind of pragmatism, the focus, determination and conviction that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has that this reform will indeed take Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity,” he said.

The Minister described France as a key ally of Nigeria and called on the French government to support President Tinubu’s ongoing reform efforts to further strengthen economic and bilateral relations.

He also praised French President Emmanuel Macron for conferring President Tinubu with the rare honour of a state visit in November last year, noting that such a gesture is uncommon for a visiting Head of State.

The Minister assured the visiting envoy that Nigeria remains committed to fully implementing all Memoranda of Understanding signed with the French government during President Tinubu’s visit to France.

Idris also commended Ambassador Fonbaustier for his dedicated efforts in strengthening the ties between Nigeria and France within the short period he was posted to Nigeria.

In his remarks, Ambassador Fonbaustier stated that his visit to the Minister was aimed at developing a roadmap for implementing the agreements reached between Presidents Macron and Tinubu during the latter’s visit to France last year.

He pledged the support of the French government for the ministry to enhance the capability and technology in public communication.

“We have to ensure that there is a practical follow up of the State Visit of President Bola Tinubu in Paris in November. The two presidents have set up together an ambitious roadmap so that we can scale up the partnership and in that regard, communication and information are crucial and where France can provide hopefully some support, capabilities and know-how,” he said.

Ambassador Fonbaustier described the Minister as a game changer in Nigeria’s public communication and emphasized that his profile and strategic role in the Tinubu administration make him the ideal figure to promote Nigeria’s vast economic potential and investment opportunities to the business leaders from France, who are set to convene in Paris on April 10, 2025, for the France-Business Forum.