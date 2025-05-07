Nigeria to scale-up fight against sickle cell disease

The Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying the fight against sickle cell disease (SCD) in Nigeria.

By Abigael Joshua

Prof. Obiageli Nnodu the Local Organising Committee Chairperson of the Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“As the nation with the highest prevalence of sickle cell disease, Nigeria stands at the forefront of the global fight against the disease.

“Sickle Cell Disease is a global health challenge that affects an estimated 7.7 million people worldwide, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Nigeria alone bears a significant burden, with four to six million people living with the condition and many more carrying the sickle cell trait,” she said.

According to her, the Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease will hold in Abuja from June 3 to June 6.

“The congress aims to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and spotlight effective solutions for managing and ultimately eradicating SCD.

“The congress will bring again more attention to the burden of Sickle Cell Disease in Africa especially Nigeria that accounts for the world largest number of people leaving with the burden globally.

“We’re excited to host the Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease at this time in Africa! This prestigious event first came to Africa in 2010 in Ghana.

“This year, we’re expecting over 500 participants from around the world, including Nigeria,” she said.

She noted that the lineup of world-renowned speakers will be showcased daily on their social media platforms.

“We are proud to have the support of the Ministry of Health and we are working closely with the Global Sickle Cell Disease Network.

“We are also partnering with Novo-Nordisk, Novartis, Revvity, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre Foundations, the American Society of Hematology and Bond Chemical Industry Ltd and the Centre for Communication and Social Impact.

“The congress will bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, families, caregivers, advocates, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world,” she said.

Nnodu said that the congress will feature latest research findings, innovative treatments and therapies on Sickle Cell Disease.

NAN reports that the Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease is a world-renowned conference that brings together individuals and organisations from around the world to discuss and advance the understanding, treatment, and support for people living with SCD. (NAN)