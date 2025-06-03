Nigeria to revive cocoa industry, says Shettima

The Federal Government has pledged to revive Nigeria’s cocoa industry and revitalise the entire agricultural value chain across the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima made the commitment on Monday while receiving a delegation from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the WCF President, Mr Chris Vincent.

Shettima reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria from a cocoa producer into a global cocoa processor.

He noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the creation of a National Cocoa Management Board (NCMB) to support the sector’s revival.

According to him, the administration is focused on promoting sustainable cocoa farming and forest preservation, aiming to add value through processing.

“We must walk the talk. Nigeria once ranked among the world’s top cocoa producers, but oil shifted our focus.

“We can restore that glory. The President is determined to revive cocoa and all agricultural value chains nationwide,” Shettima said.

He stated that cocoa prices have soared globally and that the Renewed Hope Agenda is Nigeria’s chance to reposition the industry.

“At the last FEC meeting, we approved the NCMB to help revitalise cocoa production and strengthen the entire value chain,” he said.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to begin processing cocoa rather than merely exporting raw beans.

Shettima told the WCF team that Nigeria has a large pool of capable, youthful manpower ready to engage in agriculture.

“We don’t just want to be producers. A tonne of cocoa earns $9,000, but processed cocoa can fetch $30,000.

“If transformed into chocolate bars, returns can go up to $50,000. That’s significant added value.

“We have the population. The average Nigerian is 17 years old — young, energetic, and eager to work given the right opportunity.

“This is heartfelt. We’re eager to partner with your organisation to achieve these goals,” he said.

Shettima disclosed he is personally establishing a cocoa farm to lead by example and encourage others.

He explained that his motivation was not profit, but a commitment to improving social welfare through employment creation.

“I want to walk the talk. It’s not about profit, but about creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

“You’re welcome to visit my farm. You’ll see that Nigeria’s leadership is actively involved and committed to driving this initiative,” he said.

Shettima assured Nigeria’s willingness to work with WCF, and said he would engage Taraba State’s governor to secure 10,000 hectares for cocoa development.

This land, he said, would support WCF and other partners in expanding investment in the cocoa sector.

Earlier, Vincent expressed WCF’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in line with the European Union’s sustainable cocoa regulations.

“We face a global cocoa shortage. Prices have quadrupled in the last three years.

“We’re seeking new, sustainable cocoa sources. WCF represents the entire global supply chain, including top chocolate and cocoa manufacturers.

“We align with industries that aim for sustainable growth. Nigeria’s ambition to grow cocoa is very promising.

“The time is now. With current supply deficits, the next two to three years present real growth opportunities,” Vincent stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)