Nigeria to review Air agreement with UK, others over landing right withdrawal

The Federal Government says it will review its Air agreements with various countries as a result of the unacceptable treatment of Nigerian carriers, especially as COVID-19 lasted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known via his verified twitter handle on Sunday following the denial of to at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Onyeama, however, urged aggrieved Nigerians not to protest, but be grateful to for providing alternative arrangements to ensure their successful evacuation in spite of the challenges.

“Having been allowed to carry out one very successful evacuation of Nigerians from London at very low fares.

“Air Peace in coordination with the Nigerian Government and full knowledge of the authorities scheduled two additional flights.

Photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

“All the arrangements were made including payments, only for the authorities to withdraw close to departure despite strong representations by the Nigerian Government.

“Including pointing out the hardship that would be caused to hundreds of Nigerian evacuees,” he said.

Onyeama said Air Peace could have just refunded the passengers, but exceptionally, patriotically and altruistically agreed to find an alternative carrier acceptable to the UK authorities.

This, according to the minister, Air Peace did to carry out the evacuation a day later than scheduled, but for much higher fares.

He said these higher fares could legitimately have been passed on to the evacuees, but Air Peace bore this huge cost itself.

“This is to let the aggrieved evacuees know that the objects of their grievance should neither be Air Peace nor the Nigerian Government.

“They should rather be eternally grateful to Air Peace.

“The Nigerian Government will review its Air agreements with various countries as a result of the unacceptable treatment of Nigerian carriers during this pandemic,” Onyeama said.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports the evacuation of stranded Nigerians was rescheduled from July 13 to July 14, with the departure airport changed from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport, London.

This, however, generated an outcry from some stranded Nigerians who blamed Air Peace Airline and the Federal Government for the inconveniences. (NAN)


