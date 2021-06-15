Nigeria to move away from dependence on crude oil —NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion (NEPC) says Nigeria will soon move away from total dependence on crude oil to exporting non-oil resources and products.

Mr Joe Itah, the Regional Coordinator of the , -South, said this during a One-Day Round Table Stakeholders’ on Cassava and Palm Producers in the Non-Oil Exports Sub-Sector in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

He said “The spate of economic uncertainties around the most economies of the world has shown us that it is time to really sit up and seek to things differently to enhance the economy.

“It is in pursuit of this goal that the Nigerian Export Promotion (NEPC) established the One-State-One-Product project which in itself is an offshoot from the Zero Oil Plan Initiative.

“The Zero Oil plan is a Federal Government driven economic arrangement enshrined within the Economic and Growth Plan (ERGP) to develop and promote 22 choice products where Nigeria has competitive advantage export.

“It was introduced in 2016 to lift the nation out of the then recession.

“Presently, the initiative is an integral part of the Nigerian Export Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).”

Itah identified the main product in Bayelsa as cassava, with palm oil as an alternate product.

He added that “But there are few more other products of in Bayelsa that could well in export including sea foods and rice among others,” he added.

In his presentation, Mr David Alagoa, the Commissioner Agriculture and Rural Development, said what they needed was setting a task force   all exporters to follow.

He said one of the focuses with export was that one must register his or her company to make the person a businessman or woman.

you to go into exporting mode you must a research before venturing into such a business, knowing the markets to export your goods.

“You must not start big business, but you can start small, for you to grow it gradually before it becomes what you want it to be.

“People are exporting all sort of things, the leaves they wrap moimoi with, brooms are selling abroad twenty time what they cost here, back of cannel shell can be exported also,” he said.

In her speech, Ms Patience Abah, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the Bayelsa government was ready to partner to enhance economic development.

She commended the organisers of the , saying that it was a welcome development for Bayelsa exporters. (NAN)

