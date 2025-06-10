‎Nigeria to host PPP summit for infrastructure transformation

‎



‎By Okeoghene Akubuike



‎The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has announced that the Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit 2025 will take place from June 17 to 18, 2025, in Abuja.



‎



‎Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of ICRC, disclosed this in a statement issued by Ifeanyi Nwoko, Acting Head of Media and Publicity, ICRC, on Tuesday in Abuja.



‎



‎Ewalefoh said the summit would convene top government officials, global investors, and key private sector leaders for high-level discussions on transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure through PPPs.



‎



‎The summit’s theme is “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.”



‎



‎He said the two-day event aimed to redefine how Nigeria mobilised private capital and expertise to address its vast infrastructure needs.



‎



‎Ewalefoh emphasised the summit’s focus on practical outcomes, saying it was not just about speeches but about dismantling bottlenecks and unlocking capital to create visible impact.



‎



‎He said the impact would be seen across various sectors, including power lines, railways, hospitals, broadband, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism.



‎



‎“We believe PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality,” he said.



‎



‎He added that under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, the Renewed Hope Agenda was a national mission, with Nigeria actively building, financing, and delivering change in real time.



‎



‎“The summit will highlight Nigeria’s investment potential in infrastructure through a streamlined PPP process designed to attract real value and shift from policy discussions to tangible projects.



‎



‎“The opening ceremony will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, featuring a keynote address by President Tinubu and a special address by Dr Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank.



‎



‎“Goodwill messages will also be delivered by the Vice-President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and other distinguished guests.



‎



‎“Day two will include panel sessions and technical discussions at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, focusing on major infrastructure corridors in transport, energy, housing, and technology.



‎



‎“The summit will showcase successful Nigerian PPP projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port.



‎



‎“It will also feature international case studies like the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Sene-Gambia Bridge in Senegal, offering replicable models for Nigeria’s infrastructure expansion.”



‎



‎Ewalefoh noted that government officials and private investors would collaborate in real-time to co-create solutions, moving beyond traditional talk-shop formats.



‎



‎“The sessions will feature global investment players from Afreximbank, Africa50, PAC Capital, Norrenberger, Financial Derivatives, AFC, and KPMG, providing exclusive networking and opportunities to close viable transactions.



‎



‎“This is a bold step in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda and establishing PPPs as the foundation of national progress,” Ewalefoh said.(NAN)



