‎Nigeria to host PPP summit for infrastructure transformation

By Okeoghene Akubuike
The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has announced that the Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit 2025 will take place from June 17 to 18, 2025, in Abuja.
Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of ICRC, disclosed this in a statement issued by Ifeanyi Nwoko, Acting Head of Media and Publicity, ICRC, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Ewalefoh said the summit would convene top government officials, global investors, and key private sector leaders for high-level discussions on transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure through PPPs.
The summit’s theme is “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.”
He said the two-day event aimed to redefine how Nigeria mobilised private capital and expertise to address its vast infrastructure needs.
Ewalefoh emphasised the summit’s focus on practical outcomes, saying it was not just about speeches but about dismantling bottlenecks and unlocking capital to create visible impact.
He said the impact would be seen across various sectors, including power lines, railways, hospitals, broadband, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism.
“We believe PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality,” he said.
He added that under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, the Renewed Hope Agenda was a national mission, with Nigeria actively building, financing, and delivering change in real time.
“The summit will highlight Nigeria’s investment potential in infrastructure through a streamlined PPP process designed to attract real value and shift from policy discussions to tangible projects.
“The opening ceremony will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, featuring a keynote address by President Tinubu and a special address by Dr Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank.
“Goodwill messages will also be delivered by the Vice-President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and other distinguished guests.
“Day two will include panel sessions and technical discussions at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, focusing on major infrastructure corridors in transport, energy, housing, and technology.
“The summit will showcase successful Nigerian PPP projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port.
“It will also feature international case studies like the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Sene-Gambia Bridge in Senegal, offering replicable models for Nigeria’s infrastructure expansion.”
Ewalefoh noted that government officials and private investors would collaborate in real-time to co-create solutions, moving beyond traditional talk-shop formats.
“The sessions will feature global investment players from Afreximbank, Africa50, PAC Capital, Norrenberger, Financial Derivatives, AFC, and KPMG, providing exclusive networking and opportunities to close viable transactions.
“This is a bold step in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda and establishing PPPs as the foundation of national progress,” Ewalefoh said.(NAN)