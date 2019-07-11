Nigeria to face Hungary, Ecuador, Australia at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup scheduled to hold in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.

The Eaglets who face Hungary in their opening match on Oct. 26 also have Ecuador and Australia to contend with in the group stage.

Former Super Eagles full-back Celestine Babayaro was one of the two FIFA Legends and tournament veterans present at the draw ceremony, with Brazilian Sonny Anderson the other one.

The draw took place on Thursday at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hosts Brazil are in Group A with Canada, New Zealand and Angola, while Group C has Haiti, Korea Republic, France and Chile.

Group D has Senegal, the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands, Group E has Spain, Argentina, Cameroon and Tajikistan, while Group F has Italy, Paraguay, Mexico and Solomon Islands.

The tournament’s opening match will see Brazil taking on Canada in Brasilia on Oct. 26.(NAN)

