Nigeria to face hosts Mozambique in group stage of Beach Soccer AFCON

Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles will face hosts Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco in the first round of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Mozambique in October.

The group pairings of the tournament were revealed on Friday during the finals draw held in the Mozambican capital city of Maputo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON is scheduled for Oct. 21 to Oct. 28 in Vilankulo.

In accordance with the draw procedure, hosts Mozambique have been placed in group A and they are joined by Malawi, who will be taking part in their first Beach Soccer AFCON.

Nigeria, who were bronze medalists in 2015 and finalists in 2016 and 2018, will join both teams and Morocco, regular participants in the finals and bronze medalists in the last edition.

In the other group, defending champions Senegal will share the stage with Uganda, who will participate in their second Beach Soccer AFCON after having been semi-finalists in 2021.

NAN reports that they will be joined by Madagascar, winners of the tournament organised in 2015 in the Seychelles, and Egypt who were bronze medalists in 2016 and 2018.

GROUPS

# Group A Group B 1 Mozambique Senegal 2 Malawi Uganda 3 Nigeria Madagascar 4 Morocco Egypt

