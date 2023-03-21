Nigeria to export skilled labour to Europe – NBTE

By Philip Yatai

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) says Nigeria will begin exporting skilled labour to Europe and other parts of the world under the Nigerian Youths Skills Empowerment (NYSE) Programme.

A statement by the NBTE Head of Media, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar in Kaduna on Tuesday, said that the NYSE would facilitate the training of Nigerian youths on relevant industrial skills with pertinent certification.

Abubakar said that the youths would be trained on European Union Skill Qualifications Standards in Electrical Apprenticeships in Denmark and Poland.

According to her, this will facilitate legal migration of skilled labour to Europe and other parts of the world.

She said that the NBTE would officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ERYK Group, a global technical service provider that offers electrical and mechanical assembly, installation and commission services.

Abubakar said that the MoU would be signed on March 29 in Abuja, as part of the implementation of the NYSE programme approved by the Federal Government in January of 2022.

“The MoU will facilitate skills training for holders of Nigerian National Diploma who pass an online assessment or Computer-Based Test organised by NBTE while the cost of training shall be shouldered by ERYK.

“The MoU aims to further the career prospects of Polytechnic graduates, with the selected candidates passing through the NYSE programme.

“The initiative will give them an apprenticeship training in Europe through which they become European Certified Skilled personnel with relevant work experience under ERYK.

“This may hopefully increase enrollments into Diploma Programmes in Polytechnics in Nigeria since a window now exists for further skills training and employment in Europe.”

The NBTE spokesperson added that graduates of the apprenticeship programme would have the liberty to return to Nigeria after the training to positively impact the society through knowledge transfer.

She said that Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and Labour, Dr Chris Ngige would attend the MoU signing ceremony.

“Also expected at the event are the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sune Krogstrup as well as the Polish Ambassador, Joanna Tarawska,” Abubakar added. (NAN)