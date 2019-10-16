Nigeria to explore more investment opportunities in UAE — Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Richard Adebayo, has said that Nigeria would explore more investment opportunities in the United Arabic Emirate (UAE).

According to a statement signed by Mr Julius Toba-Jegede, Special Assistant (Media) to the minister on Tuesday in Abuja, Adebayo disclosed this when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad Al-Taffaq.

Adebayo said that the UAE and Nigeria had a long standing cultural and economic ties which required to be taken to the higher level of mutual benefits.

“We are concerned that our two countries are working together in beneficial manners in the areas of trade and investment.

“As a government, we hope to do more by ensuring that we increase the business figures between us.

“President Buhari is keen about seeing how the trade and investment potential in Nigeria will attract key business oriented nations like the UAE.

“We therefore seek cooperation of your government and its business stakeholders to encourage more of our ambitious business initiatives in the shores of UAE,” he said.

The ambassador, in his earlier remark, conveyed the congratulatory message of the UAE Government to the minister over his recent appointment.

He said UAE had shown interest in investing in Nigeria due to its huge trade and human resources potential.

Al-Taffaq expressed hope that with the necessary legal framework put in place by the Nigerian government, more UAE investors would come to Nigeria.

Al-Taffaq, who said he resumed duty in Nigeria in June 2018, described the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as very important for UAE to work with in Nigeria.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to invite the minister to the “One Year Countdown for Dubai Expo 2020” scheduled to hold in the UAE Embassy in Abuja on 0ct. 20, 2019. (NAN)