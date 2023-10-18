Nigeria to deepen defence cooperation with India

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, CON, mni has said that the Federal Government was willing to deepen Defence Collaboration with the Government of India.

The Minister stated this when he received the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Balasubramanian, in Ship House on 18th October, 2023.

He said that Nigeria and India have excellent bilateral relations and there was a need to expand defence cooperation on military equipment and trainings between the two countries.

The Minister said that there is a joint consultative meeting that will be holding between Nigeria and India on 30th November, 2023; adding that it would afford both countries opportunity to discuss and finalize on the proposed collaboration.

The India High Commissioner noted that there is an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nigeria on Defence cooperation and that the Government of India would further strengthen the relationship.

Balasubramanian said that India in cooperation with Nigerian Navy has successfully cooperated in fighting piracy at the Gulf of Guinea.

