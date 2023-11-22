Nigeria to collaborate with China on technology transfer, intelligence sharing, says Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, CON, mni has said that Federal Government would collaborate with China Government in Technology transfer, Intelligence sharing and Military training in it quest to tackle insecurity in the country.

The Minister stated this when he received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Nigeria on a courtesy visit to Ship House, Abuja.

He said there has been a lot of working relationship with the Chinese companies on transfer of technology and talk on Military equipment production.

According to him, the interest of the Government of China to cooperate with Nigeria in the areas of technology transfer and training was overwhelming.

“I was in China to attend a forum which was very successful and we had a very good discussion centered on the transfer of technology, military training and the protection of the interest of China Corporations in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is passionate with Private sector involvement in the renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu just signed the Defence Industry Act as a guide on the development of the Defence Industry. The Act provides a level playing grounds for all investors,” he said.

He called on the Ambassador to encourage more investors into Nigeria economy. “We need serious investors in steel, power and energy to help actualize our defence industry technology. Mr President understand the need for development for private sector to prosper. We are open to power, steel and defence industry to have these investments actualized in the country. Chinese companies have the potential and technology to invest in our country,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun said China has strategic interest on cooperation with Nigeria in areas of Military operations, economy cooperation and international cooperation.

He said China and Nigeria have investment in security, education and economy, adding that; “Nigeria has great potential to develop new economy.”

He opined that Nigeria has abundant natural and human resources that can support China Corporations based in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a large country just like China and we are willing to build our Military Industries in Nigeria to support local production of Military equipment,” he said.

According to him, the Chinese companies would not only boost the fight against insurgency and other related crimes in Nigeria, but would also boost the Federal Government’s drive on employment generation.

