Nigeria to collaborate with Belarus for mutual benefit, says Buhari

December 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Foreign, News 0



Nigeria will collaborate with the Republic of Belarus for the mutual benefit of both countries, President Muhammadu has said. 

According to a press release by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while in audience Gen. Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus. 

After listening to the presentation of the visitor, President said: “I’m impressed with the progress you have as a country. We can benefit a lot your experiences. I’ve note of your capacities, and we will contact you for areas we can collaborate, and work together, especially in agriculture. We have the land, the people, you have the technology, and you will surely hear us.” 

Gen. Sheiman had commended President for working “for the benefit of Nigerian people,” noting it was exactly what President Lukashenko was doing in Belarus. 

He added: “We are a stable and friendly country, trying to be self-sufficient in many areas. We can offer a lot of opportunities to Nigerians. We will love to cooperate in industry, agriculture, petroleum, refineries, education, joint trading, transport, building of oil and gas pipelines, manufacturing of tyres, tractors, defense equipment, and several others.” 

The Special Envoy said his country was fully sufficient in agriculture, and sells surplus food products worth up to $7 yearly. 

He added Belarus was ready to cooperate with Nigeria in mechanized agriculture, and can also help in the against terrorism.

