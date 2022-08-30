Nigeria targets 3m vulnerable people for free healthcare

By AbdulFatai Beki

Mr Adelaja Abereoro, the General Manager, National Health lnsurance Authority (NHlA) in Ilorin zone, says Nigeria is set to provide free healthcare services to over three million vulnerable across the country.

Abereoro, who supervises Kwara, Kogi and Niger States, revealed this in llorin on Tuesday while addressing the monthly eForum of Heads of Federal Agencies, Departments and Parastatals in Kwara.

According to him, most vulnerable people across the country are incapacitated to pay for health services they needed which informed the decision of the Federal Government decision to provide the free healthcare.

“There is a plan by the Federal Government in the new reviewed Act of the National Health lnsurance Authority (NHlA) to provide free medical treatment to over 3 million vulnerable to alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

The general manager called on the state governments to complement the effort of the federal government by establishing health insurance agencies to allow more people access quality healthcare delivery services.

He said Nigeria cannot achieve a comprehensive healthcare delivery without the support of the states and other stakeholders in the health sector.

Abereoro also advised lawmakers at the state Houses of Assembly and National Assembly to embark on health insurance scheme as their constituency project to assist the health needs of Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots.

He noted that the services of the scheme have been updated in consonance with global best practices, stating that the scheme now cover general medical check up.

He said under the reviewed act of the scheme corps members are eligible to free healthcare services from the day of their mobilisation till the end of their service year, including those who carry pregnancy during the service year. (NAN)

