Nigeria set to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements in 2021 – Minister

Nigeria is set to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) in 2021, Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said in Abuja on Thursday.

Nigeria signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the U.S.A., India, Morocco and Rwanda in 2020.

Fielding questions when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget, Sen. Sirika said it proposed to spend N78 billion on capital expenditure in 2021 with emphasis on approved aviation roadmap.

He said the roadmap, which would be implemented through Public, Private Partnership, included the establishment of a national carrier, the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility and the development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure.

Others, he said, were the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company and an Aerospace University with support from the International Civil aviation Organisation.

The committee chairman, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, earlier said it expected maximum cooperation of the minister and those of the chief executives of agencies under its supervision in providing documents relevant to the consideration of the budget. (NAN)