Nigeria set to host regional digital economy confab- NCC

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Nigeria is set to host the regional digital economy conference in the country.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Muoka said policy makers and stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the West African sub-region would converge in Abuja from Jan. 31 to Feb.1, for the Digital Economy Regional Conference.

He said that they would converge to discuss the future of digital economy and intensify regional public-private partnerships for the region.

“The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello, will join Pantami to welcome Ministers and top government officials from the subregion,”Muoka said.

He said that the annual conference is with the theme: “Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future”.

Muoka said it would provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues that would strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension, the continent.

Meanwhile, Pantami said the conference would create an avenue for peer review to accelerate digital transformation and increase collaboration to secure partnerships within the region.

He also said that it would strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem while intensifying regional public-private partnerships for digital economy funding, research and development.

Pantami said: “It is expected that the gathering will also provide an opportunity to showcase the progress made in the development of digital economy in the West African sub-region.

“Identify winning strategies, discuss challenges, and prepare for the future in addition to creating awareness of the region’s needs in the areas of policies and framework for the digital economy.

“It will also attract private sponsors for digital transformation in the region.” (NAN)