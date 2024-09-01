Nigeria set to deepen bilateral ties, as Second Indonesia-Africa Forum kicks off in Bali





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Head of Nigeria’s delegation to the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum, holding in Bali, Indonesia, from the 1st to the 3rd of September 2024.



The theme of the Forum, “Bandung Spirit for Africa’s Agenda 2023” recalls the historic 1955 Asian-African Conference known as the “Bandung Conference”, hosted by Indonesia, which marked a new chapter of solidarity and collaboration in the relationship between the two continents. The theme also seeks to deepen synergy between Indonesia’s Vision 2045 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.



Nigeria and Indonesia share a strong and friendly bond that has grown over the years, with the government of Indonesia designating Nigeria as its African investment destination from 2022 to 2026 – a testament to the seriousness with which Indonesia views Nigeria and her economic potential and investment friendliness. The volume of trade between the two countries was USD 6 Billion in 2023, up from USD 4 Billion a decade ago.



Indonesia’s support to Nigeria includes the donation in 2023 of 1.58 million doses of Pentavalent vaccine, valued at almost USD 2 Million, to Nigeria, in 2023; a gesture that has beenpivotal in Nigeria’s quest to ensure the protection of Nigeria’s children from life-threatening diseases.

While in Indonesia, the Honourable Minister will showcaseNigeria’s investment potential across various sectors andhighlight the socio-economic gains of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He will also advocate for opportunities for Nigerian businesses to play actively in the Indonesian economy.



Minister Idris said, “I look forward to representing His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the government and people of Nigeria at the Second Indonesia Africa Forum, and also to the Forum turning out as yet another memorable milestone on the journey towards strengthened bonds between Indonesia on the one hand, and Nigeria and Africa on the other hand.”



