Nigeria seeks defence technology transfer from Belarus

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has called for further defence cooperation with the Republic of Belarus in the area of possible transfer of defence technology.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Charles Nwodo on Friday in Abuja, said that Magashi made the call when he received a business delegation from Belarus on Thursday.

Magashi said the need for transfer of technology was to help Nigeria to advance its efforts in sourcing its basic armaments requirement locally and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

He said that Nigeria was interested in skills acquisition on intelligence gathering in support of its current campaign against insurgents in the north east.