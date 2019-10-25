Nigeria, Russia sign MoU on scientific, technical cooperation in geosciences

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Russian Ministry of Trade and Investment on scientific and technical cooperation in geosciences.

Mr Ayodeji Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development on Media, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyemi said Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, signed the MoU in Sochi, Russia, at the Russia-Africa summit.

According to him, the African Export Import Bank is a party to the MoU which is for scientific and technical cooperation in the field of geosciences between the two countries.

He said Sergey Gorkov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Russian State Geological Holding (ROSGEO) and Gerald Chilhota, who represented the President of African Export-Import Bank, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

“The purpose of the MoU was to express the commitment of the parties to conduct activities in the fields of geosciences on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit.

“The MoU spelt out the forms of cooperation expected which include exchanges of scientific and technical information; exchange of study visits and scientists.

“The agreement included collaboration on research activities, joint organisation of symposia, conferences, workshops, training programmes and other forms of cooperation as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

“The MoU also spells out areas of cooperation expected which include research and development on basic geology, geological maps compilation and regional mineralisation correlation, methodology and technology, among others,’’ he said.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari had given so much support in the Nigeria’s mining sector which is now bearing fruits.

The statement also quoted Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, NGSA Director-General, saying that the signing of the MoU was another dimension to the ministry`s success and its effort towards achieving international collaborations. (NAN)