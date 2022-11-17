Nigeria roads difficult to fix without Buhari’s assent to road fund laws – Rep

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Toby Okechukwu, the Deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, said that the roads infrastructure in Nigeria would be hard to fix, if the bills on funding were not assented to by the President.

Okechukwu said this when Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), presented a letter of honorary fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to him in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by Mr Rabiu Ali, President of COREN.

He said two bills – Roads Fund Bill, and Road Authority Bill, passed by the National Assembly to give a facelift to the sector, were allegedly rejected.

The deputy minority leader, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, and all concerned authorities to give attention to the bills.

He appreciated COREN for the award, saying engineering practice was important to the development of any nation.

He said: “I am happy that the NSE placed me at the top of their professional calling and reward system.

“On a serious note, engineering crisscrosses our lives. It controls 90 percent of our lives. If we neglect, or ignore engineering, we do so at our peril.

Presenting the award letter earlier, Ali said the fellowship was sequel to Okechukwu’s contribution to engineering in Nigeria, especially in amending the COREN Act.

He said engineering had received a boost with the new law.(NAN)

