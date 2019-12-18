Nigeria rice farmers salute Buhari at 77

The 12.2 million registered rice farmers in Nigeria, as well as 108 officials of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 77.

This is contained in a statement by the National President of the Association, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

“Members of RIFAN wish to extend our congratulations to President Muhammadu Bihari Buhari, GCFR, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

“Mr. President, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. We wish you peace, good health, and happiness.

“We will continue to be proud of your resilience, focused and prosperous leadership, specifically your decision to close Nigerian borders in order to curtail the illegal activities of rice smugglers that will subsequently lead to self-sufficiency in indigenous rice production.

“We equally appreciate your initiative of anchor-browsers programme under the supervision of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which helped farmers greatly and continue to make agriculture as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy,” the statement read.