‎Nigeria requires N2.2trn to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 – Prof. Adewole

‎Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chairman of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE), says Nigeria will require N2.2 trillion to implement comprehensive cervical cancer interventions between 2026 and 2030.



‎By Folasade Akpan



‎Adewole, a former Minister of Health, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of the Partnership to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in Nigeria (PECCiN), an initiative of the NTF-CCE.



‎The initiative, launched at the State House by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, aims to accelerate Nigeria’s achievement of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 90-70-90 targets for cervical cancer elimination.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PECCiN seeks to catalyse multi-sectoral efforts to prevent, screen, and treat cervical cancer through sustained coordination, resource mobilisation, and scale-up of service delivery.



‎According to Adewole, the interventions are grouped into three categories: primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary treatment.



‎He explained that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination programme will be delivered through fixed sessions at health facilities and outreach-based immunisation campaigns.



‎“The total direct implementation cost over the five years is estimated at N387.52 billion,” he said.



‎“Including administrative and supervisory costs, the total cost of HPV vaccination will amount to N426.28 billion.”



‎He said cervical cancer screening over the same period is estimated to cost N351 billion, targeting 14.4 million women.



‎On tertiary treatment, Adewole noted that nearly 300,000 women will require care for invasive cervical cancer between 2026 and 2030.



‎“The country is projected to spend approximately N1.42 trillion on treatment, with the cost per patient dropping from N8.7 million in 2026 to N4.1 million by 2030,” he added.



‎In spite of other competing priorities, he urged investment in cervical cancer elimination due to its high return on investment.



‎“We seek your commitment and support to implement robust cervical cancer elimination interventions in Nigeria.



‎“This will ensure that every woman is financially protected throughout her life and no eligible adolescent is left behind in HPV vaccination.”



‎Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said the Federal Government launched the HPV vaccine campaign on Oct. 24, 2023, targeting girls aged 9 to 14.



‎He announced that 14 million girls had already received the vaccine.



‎“This milestone is unprecedented globally and was achieved through strong leadership from President Bola Tinubu, the support of the First Lady, and collaboration across ministries and communities.



‎“The media also played a key role in spreading awareness and engaging civil society.”



‎Aina reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining the programme, stating that the HPV vaccine has been incorporated into the routine immunisation schedule and that primary healthcare centres are being revitalised to support service delivery.



‎Prof. Usman Aliyu, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), described cervical cancer as a serious burden affecting mothers, sisters, caregivers, and peers across communities.



‎He said the growing burden prompted the development of the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Cervical Cancer (2023–2037).



‎“This plan, reflecting best practices and local realities, serves as our national roadmap for cervical cancer elimination,” he said.



‎Aliyu added that NICRAT has constituted a national taskforce comprising experts and stakeholders to drive implementation.



‎He also highlighted efforts to promote innovative research, harmonise treatment protocols, and expand culturally sensitive awareness and screening campaigns.



‎The event featured the presentation of the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan and the unveiling of the PECCiN partnership logo. (NAN)



