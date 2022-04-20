Nigeria requires a visionary president- PRP aspirant

A presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Mrs Patience Key, says Nigeria requires a visionary leader that can tackle its challenges in 2023.



Key, also the immediate past chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) U.S., said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Nigeria needs a new captain and a new crew altogether to navigate our State-ship from the brinks of collapse.

“The leading political parties have had their chances. Political leadership is not a tea party! It’s not about having unfettered access to the national treasury.



“Leadership is a sacred responsibility with multiple dimensions. National leadership is not ethnocentric or gender-specific!

“It is a divine call to duty for true visionaries, eligible persons with the required levels of competence, selflessness, compassion, empathy and patriotism,” she said.

Key added:“There exists a serious contradiction between our nation’s latent potential and its current status and we cannot allow this anomaly to continue.



“Tough times call for superior ideas to tackle our numerous problems as a nation. Nigeria desperately needs a new voice, a new vision, and a new direction.

“It is time to inject a fresh breath of air, a fresh ray of hope, for every Nigerian. At this defining moment, we cannot allow political party prejudices and the primordial sentiments of religion, ethnicity, tribe, and gender to becloud our reasoning.”

The aspirant said that it was time for Nigeria to

“The era we are now in is not for Nigerians to clinch on someone who is popular. All we need as the next president of Nigeria is a visionary leader, a person with competence.

“We need a leader with compassion, we need a leader that has empathy, and we need a patriotic Nigerian.”

On zoning, Key said that all that was needed was true transformation adding that zoning was something which was practiced but has not helped the country.

“In place of zoning, we should have meritocracy (A form of social system in which power goes to those with superior intellects).

“We have to look into a situation where we have a man or woman that the people believe in not because we are given money to put them in leadership or because they are powerful or popular. Zoning is a good thing if we do it in a way that it favours all Nigerians and not a selected few,” she said.

Key said she was not bordered by a large number of presidential aspirants in the 2023 race.

Kola the eldest son of late Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed Winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, had earlier joined the presidential race on PRP platform.

“For the fact that my fellow Nigerian and brother, Kola is running does not stop anything. The party has decided to have primary election and that is what I believe in,” she said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

