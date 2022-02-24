Nigeria requires a mix of intellectuals, practitioners -Gambari

By Haruna Salami

The public presentation of the book “Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria” by Kayode Fayemi has again rekindled hope in a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria.

Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, Keynote speaker at the well attended function Thursday at the NAF Centre, Abuja said “a new Nigeria is possible through self respect.

Olukoshi who is Director of Africa and West Asia International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said “the journey of the transformation of any nation must begin with self respect.

According to him “you must have respect for yourself before you can earn respect from the rest of the world.

“Self respect as a starting point is a wake up call for African countries” which will make them to refuse to play second fiddle or accept unequal relationship in the international arena.

“The international community is a system that if you are foolish, you will see people who will follow you in your foolishness or perhaps even praise you for your stupidity.

Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff (COS) to President Buhari who represented his boss at the occasion said Buhari would have attended in person because he has great respect for Dr. Fayemi, but was on official visit to Nasarawa state.

He said Fayemi has been a governor twice (in his second term), and “coming back to Nigeria, it’s a work in progress”.

Apparently reacting to the assertion by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state during his good will message that “too much analysis by academics can lead to paralysis, as academics are different from practical politicians”, Gambari said the country needs a combination of both.

“It’s the combination of both that makes a country. It’s not a choice between intellectuals and practitioners, but a combination of both.

The COS urged all present that the book should be read and practicalised.

“On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, I congratulate Fayemi and the wife because beside (not behind) every successful man is a woman”, Gambari said.

The Chairman of the occasion, General Yakubu Gowon, in his welcoming remarks said he has known Kayode Fayemi as an accomplished gentleman far back in “Nigeria Pray” which he (Gowon) coordinates.

The position of Fayemi as Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF reflected in the way the book presentation was attended by many governors, former governors, traditional rulers, political class including the Governors of Lagos, Kano, Oyo, states; Ooni of Iffe, representative of APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others.

