Nigeria reports 490 new cases of COVID-19

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 490 new cases of COVID19, with the total now standing at 17,148.

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov on Tuesday night, Lagos recorded 142, followed by FCT and Bayelsa which recorded 60 and 54 new cases, respectively.

The breakdown of cases recorded in 16 states are follows:

Lagos-142

FCT-60

Bayelsa-54

Rivers-39

Delta-37

Oyo-30

Kaduna-26

Imo-23

Enugu-19

Kwara-17

Gombe-11

Ondo-10

Bauchi-8

Ogun-7

Borno-6

Benue-1

It added that Nigeria now had a new total of 17,148, 5,623 discharged and 455 deaths.

