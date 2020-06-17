Nigeria reports 490 new cases of COVID-19

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 490 new cases of COVID19, with the total now standing at 17,148.
According to the Centre on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov on Tuesday night, Lagos recorded 142, followed by FCT and Bayelsa which recorded 60 and 54 new cases, respectively.
The breakdown of cases recorded in 16 states are follows:
Lagos-142
FCT-60
Bayelsa-54
Rivers-39
Delta-37
Oyo-30
Kaduna-26
Imo-23
Enugu-19
Kwara-17
Gombe-11
Ondo-10
Bauchi-8
Ogun-7
Borno-6
Benue-1
It added that Nigeria now had a new total of 17,148, 5,623 discharged and 455 deaths.
