Nigeria reports 490 new cases of COVID-19

June 17, 2020 News Editor Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 490 new cases of COVID19, with the total now standing at 17,148.

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov on Tuesday night, Lagos recorded 142, followed by FCT and Bayelsa which recorded 60 and 54 new cases, respectively.

The breakdown of cases recorded in 16 states are follows:

Lagos-142
FCT-60
Bayelsa-54
Rivers-39
Delta-37
Oyo-30
Kaduna-26
Imo-23
Enugu-19
Kwara-17
Gombe-11
Ondo-10
Bauchi-8
Ogun-7
Borno-6
Benue-1

It added that Nigeria now had a new total of 17,148, 5,623 discharged and 455 deaths.


