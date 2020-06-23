Nigeria reports 452 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 452 new cases of COVID19 in 14 states.
The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night stated that Lagos, Oyo and Delta recorded 209, 67 and 37, respectively.
The new cases recorded by each state is as follows:
Lagos-209
Oyo-67
Delta-37
Ogun-36
FCT-22
Abia-20
Enugu-16
Bauchi-15
Kaduna-8
Ondo-8
Osun-7
Imo-3
Benue-3
Borno-1
According to the tweet, Nigeria has a total 21,371 confirmed cases, with 7,338 discharged and 533 deaths.
