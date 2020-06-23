Nigeria reports 452 new cases of COVID-19

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 452 new cases of COVID19 in 14 states.

The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Tuesday night stated that Lagos, Oyo and Delta recorded 209, 67 and 37, respectively.

The new cases recorded by each state is as follows:

Lagos-209

Oyo-67

Delta-37

Ogun-36

FCT-22

Abia-20

Enugu-16

Bauchi-15

Kaduna-8

Ondo-8

Osun-7

Imo-3

Benue-3

Borno-1

According to the tweet, Nigeria has a total 21,371 confirmed cases, with 7,338 discharged and 533 deaths.

