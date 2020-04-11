Nigeria reports 1st case in Kano, 12 in others, as total rises to 318

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Saturday evening reported 13 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

Through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, the Centre tweeted that Kano recorded its first case since the outbreak of the dreaded disease, while Lagos and Delta recorded 11 and one cases, respectively.

“13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano

“As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths,” the tweet reads.

According to the NCDC, of the 36 states, 19 are with confirmed cases. “There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”