Nigeria: Report on ongoing military operations at 10 May 2024, By Edward Buba

REPORT ON ONGOING MILITARY OPERATIONS BY THE ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA AS AT 10 MAY 2024

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN KAI (NORTH EAST)

1. Troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the following activities during the period under review; surrendering of BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists fighters and families, arrest of suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists collaborators, fighting patrols and recovery of arms and ammo in Gwoza, Mafa, Biu, Kaga, Damboa, Kukawa, Bama, Kukawa and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State as well as Geidam LGA of Yobe State respectively.

2. Details as follows:

a. Surrender of BH/ISWAP Terr and Family Members .

(1) On 29 and 30 April 2024, 129 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists fighters and their families comprising of 8 adult males, 44 adult females and 73 children surrendered to troops in Gwoza, Mafa and Bama LGAs of Borno State.

(2) Between 1 and 7 May 24, a total of 76 terrs comprising 13 adult males 25 adult females and 38 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.

b. Arrest of Suspected BH/ISWAP/JAS Terrorists Informant/Collaborators .

(1) Between 29 April and 1 May 2024, troops with hybrid forces in separate operations arrested suspected terrorists collaborators, informants in Biu, Kaga, Damboa and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State as well as Geidam LGA of Yobe State. During the operations, troops recovered one motorcycle, 2 bicycles, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N112,000.00 only amongst others.

(2) Between 1 and 6 May 2024, troops in separate operations conducted fighting patrols in Konduga, Kukawa, Damboa, Monguno, Mobbar and Gubio LGAs of Borno State as well as Geidam and Yunusari LGAs of Yobe State. During the operations, troops arrested 21 suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists collaborators including notorious kidnapper and recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 3 Motorcycles, 9 mobile phones and the sum of N659,060.00

c. Fighting Patrol . On 2 May 24, troops while on fighting patrol responded to activities of suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists in Damboa LGA of Borno State. During the operation, troops made no contact with terrorists. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 3 fabricated rifles, 5 dane guns, 99 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 143 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one burnt motorcycle and one baofeng radio battery.

d. Recovery of Arms and Ammo . On 4 May 2024, troops while on patrol recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 magazines, 176 rouds of 7.62mm special ammo and one 36 hand grenade in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arms and ammo was recovered by a fisherman while pulling fishing net.

e. Offensive Operations .

(1) Between 2 and 7 May 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists in Damboa, Konduga, Chibok and Magumeri LGAs of Borno State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 15 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops also recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 5 dane guns, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 88 rounds of 5.56mm ammo, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 2 magazines, one baofeng radio, 3 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

(2) On 8 May 2024, troops in conjunction with hybrid forces while on patrol made contact with ISWAP/JAS terrorists syndicate in Yola South of Adamawa State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 11 terrorists and recovered 8 AK47 rifles, one PKM MG, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm NATO, 110 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 3 motorcycles amongst others.

3. Air Interdiction . Following efforts to obliterate terrorists and destroy their structures and logistics, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI on 3 May 2024, conducted air interdiction at terrorists assembling location in Mandara mountain area. The terrorists were converging with their equipment for possible attack on troops and locals. Subsequently, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their logistics destroyed.

SUMMARY

4. Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 47 terrorists, arrested 53 suspects and rescued 40 kidnappers hostages. Troops recovered 23 AK47 rifles, one PKM MG, 3 fabricated rifles, 10 dane guns, 2 x 36 hand grenade, 474 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 253 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 88 rounds 5.56mm ammo, 4 magazines, one baofeng radio, 9 motorcycles, 2 bicycles, 16 mobile phones and the sum of N771,060.00 amongst others.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION SAFE HAVEN (NORTH CENTRAL)

5. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN recorded the following during the period under review; arrested suspected violent extremists/terrorists and rescued rescued kidnapped hostages in Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Shendam, Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State.

6. Details are as follows:

a. Arrest . On 29 April and 1 May 2024, troops in separate operations arrested 4 suspected violent extremists/terrorists in Barkin Ladi, Shendam and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State. Suspects identified as Ibrahim Idris, Mustapha Idris, Yau Idi and Bulu Micah while arrested on different grade of offences. During the operations, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 47 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 3 dane guns, 110 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones.

b. Rescue of Kidnapped Victims . Between 29 April and 1 May 2024, troops in separate operations responded to information on kidnapping incidents in Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State. During the operations, troops rescued 5 kidnapped hostages including a military personnel.

c. Counter/Anti Kidnapping Criminality Op . On 4 May 2024, troops while on counter/anti kidnapping/criminality operations responded to distress call on violent extremists/armed robbery incident in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 4 extremists including a notorious violent extremist/armed robber identified as Babawo Garba (aka Mai Kunne Kashi) and arrested one suspect.

SUMMARY

7. Overall, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized 16 insurgents, arrested 32 violent extremists and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 3 dane guns, 47 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 110 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones amongst others.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE (NORTH CENTRAL)

8. Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recorded the following during the week under review; raid operations and arrest suspected violent extremists Katsina-Ala and Nasarawa LGAs of Benue and Nasarawa States respectively.

9. Details are as follows:

a. Raid Operation. On 29 April 2024, following reports, troops raided a suspected violent extremist hideout and arrested one suspect in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. During the operation, troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine, 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammo, 2 mobile phones and the sum of ₦40,000.00 only.

b. Arrest Operations .

(1) On 2 May 2024, troops with Nigerian Police personnel responded to distress call on communal clash between Ambu and Eki clans in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State. During the operation, troops arrested 3 armed militia and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, one pistol, 3 dane guns, 91 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 79 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 33 rounds of 9mm x 19mm ball para ammo amongst others.

(2) On 3 May 2024, following reports , troops arrested one suspected gunrunner identified in Wukari LGA of Taraba State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect used to be member of one Mzaga Terhemer’s terrorists group (aka Full Fire).

(3) On 4 May 2024, troops while on stop and search operation intercepted and arrested 2 suspected violent extremists in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State. The suspects were arrested with military accoutrements, 4 mobile phones one motorcycle and the sum of ₦1,163,150.00 only.

c. Offensive Operations . On 5 and 6 May 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with violent extremists/kidnappers in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 extremists and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 4 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 18 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 158 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 ATM cards and assorted charms.

SUMMARY

10. Overall, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 13 terrorists, arrested 26 violent extremists and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 8 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 3 dane guns, one pistol, one magazine, 230 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 237 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 33 rounds of 9mm x 19mm ball para ammo, 19 magazines, 16 mobile phones and the sum of the N1,203,150.00 only amongst others.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADARIN DAJI (NORTH WEST)

11. The troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI recorded the following during the period under review; rescued kidnapped hostages, arrested suspected terrorists and conducted fighting patrol Tsafe and Doguwa LGAs of Zamfara and Kano as well as Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

12. Details are as follows;

a. Rescue of Kidnapped Victims . On 29 April 2024, troops while on patrol responded to distress call on kidnapping incident in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State. During the operation, troops rescued 6 kidnapped hostages.

b. Arrest . On 29 April 2024, following reports, troops arrested one suspected terrorist identified as Ahmed Muhammed in Doguwa LGA of Kano State. The suspect was alleged to have participated in the kidnap of a traditional ruler in Karu LGA of Niger State in July 2023 before he relocated back to his home town in Kano State.

c. Fighting Patrol . On 30 April 2024, troops with personnel of Nigerian Police while on fighting patrol made contact with terrorists in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 7 terrorists and recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 222 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 motorcycles and 4 empty magazines.

a. Offensive Operations . Between 1 and 5 May 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with terrorists in Tsafe, Birnin Magaji, Bungudu and Maru LGAs of Zamfara as well as Danmusa and Safana LGAs of Katsina State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 12 terrorists and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 8 fabricated rifles, 2 dane guns, 2 magazines, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 184 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 motorcycles, 2 bicycles and 6 mobile phones amongst others.

b. Counter/Anti- Kidnapping/Criminality Op . Between 1 and 6 May 2024, troops in separate counter/anti – kidnapping/criminality operations conducted operations in Isa, Goronyo and Sabon Birnin LGA of Sokoto State as well as Danko – Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State respectively. During the operations, troops rescued 15 kidnapped hostages and recovered 3 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 56 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 23 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

SUMMARY

15. Overall, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralized 36 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists and rescued 45 kidnapped hostages, Troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 8 fabricated rifles, 5 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 296 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 240 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 23 live cartridges, 6 magazines, 11 motorcycles, 2 bicycles and 8 mobile phones amongst others.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH (NORTH WEST)

16. The troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH recorded the following during the week under review; conducted fighting patrols in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

17. Details are as follows;

a. Fighting Patrols . On 30 April and 2 May 2024, troops in separate operations responded to distress call on activities of violent extremists to attack locals in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State. During the operation, troops made contact with violent extremists. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 10 fabricated rifles, 128 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 50 live cartridges.

b. Offensive Operation . On 5 May 2024, troops responded to information on movement of armed violent extremists in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State. Following the trail, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 3 magazines abandoned by fleeing violent extremist.

c. Counter/Anti Kidnapping Criminality Op . On 1 and 6 May 2024, following reports, troops in separate operations conducted counter/anti kidnapping operations in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State as well as Bwari and AMAC FCT Abuja. During the operations, troops rescued 22 kidnapped hostages.

18. Air Interdiction . On 3 May 2024, following reports and aerial surveillance on migration of sets of terrorists with their equipment to hibernate at a deserted Allawa village and nearby forest in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. The air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH conducted pre-emptive air strikes to destroy terrorist at the location. . Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated with their equipments destroyed.

SUMMARY

20. Overall, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH neutralized 9 terrorists, arrested 21 suspects and rescued 30 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles, 128 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 live cartridges and 3 magazines amonsgt others.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION DELTA SAFE (SOUTH SOUTH)

21. Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft. Troops destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products. Troops also conducted anti-illegal bunkering operation in Bonny, Abua Adual and Degema LGAs of Rivers State as well as Warri North LGA of Delta State.

22. Details as follows:

a. Troops Destroy Illegal Refining Sites . Troops recovered 1,019,900 litres of stolen crude oil and 276,536 litres of illegally refined AGO. Additionally, Troops discovered and destroyed 20 dugout pits, 45 boats, 24 drums, 4 receiver, 7 reservoirs and 107 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 176 cooking ovens, 4 generators, 3 wheelbarrows, 20 vehicles, 4 pumping machines and 70 illegal refining sites.

b. Anti – illegal Bunkering Op . On 29 and 30 April 2024, troops in separate anti-illegal bunkering operations responded to information on activities of suspected economy saboteurs in Bonny, Abua Adual and Degema LGAs of Rivers State as well as Warri North LGA of Delta State. During the operations, troops neutralized one insurgent and arrested one suspected violent extremist. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 215 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 35 live cartridges, 3 vehicles and 2 generators.

b. Counter/Anti Kidnapping Criminality Op . On 3 May 2024, troops responded to information on sight of one Mr Ufuoma James (aka Alhaji) and his gang alleged to be involved in the killing of 4 soldiers on 9 February 2023 in Ndokwa East LGA of Delta State. During the operation, troops made no contact with violent extremists. Troops exploited the general area and recovered one vehicle, 201 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a roll of rifle sling and the sum of ₦50,000.00.

c. Arrest Operations .

(1) On 2 and 3 May 2024, troops in separate routine patrols arrested 2 suspected violent extremists/theft and pipeline vandal in Ogbia and Ndokwa West LGA of Bayelsa and Delta State respectively. During the operations, troops recovered one locally fabricated pistol and 2 mobile phones.

(2) On 3 May 2024, following reports, troops raided a suspected violent extremists/kidnappers hideout in Ovia North East LGA of Edo State. During the operation, troops arrested 2 suspected extremists/kidnappers.

23. Air Interdiction . The air component of Operation DELTA SAFE while on aerial surveillance sighted illegal refining sites in Degema LGA of Rivers State. The locations were observed to be active with activities of oil thieves and economy saboteurs. Subsequently, it was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed illegal refining sites and equipments were all destroyed.

SUMMARY

23. Overall, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE recovered 1,019,900 litres of stolen crude oil and 276,536 litres of illegally refined AGO. Additionally, Troops discovered and destroyed 20 dugout pits, 45 boats, 24 drums, 4 receiver, 7 reservoirs and 107 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 176 cooking ovens, 4 generators, 3 wheelbarrows, 20 vehicles, 4 pumping machines and 70 illegal refining sites.

24. Troops neutralized 2 extremists, apprehended 18 suspected oil thefts and other violent extremists. Troops recovered 14 weapons and 250 assorted ammunitions.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION UDO KA (SOUTH EAST)

25. Troops of Operation UDO KA recorded the following during the week under review; arrested suspected violent extremists in Enugu South and Orsu LGAs of Enugu and Imo States respectively.

26. Details as follows:

a. Arrest . On 30 April and 2 May 2024, troops in separate fighting patrols operations arrested 3 suspected violent extremists in Enugu South and Orsu LGAs of Enugu and Imo States respectively. During the operations, troops recovered one locally made pistol, 7 rounds of 9mm ammo, 2 IEDs and one CCTV amongst others.

b. Counter/Anti Kidnapping Criminality Op . Between 2 and 5 May 2924, troops with Nigerian Police, DSS and NSCDC personnel in separate counter/anti kidnapping criminality made contact with violent extremists/IPOB/ESN members in Orsu and Orlu LGAs of Imo State. During the operations, troops neutralized 14 extremists and recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 9 pump action guns, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 132 live cartridges, 2 IEDs and 5 IEDs making materials amongst others.

SUMMARY

27. Overall, troops of Operation UDO KA neutralized 23 terrorists, arrested 31 violent extremists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 9 pump action guns, one locally made pistol, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 7 rounds of 9mm ammo, 32 live cartridges, 2 IEDs and CCTV cameras amongst other.

JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION AWATSE (SOUTH WEST)

25. Troops of Operation AWATSE recorded the following during the week under review; arrested suspected violent extremists in Enugu South and Orsu LGAs of Enugu and Imo States respectively.

26. Details as follows:

a. Recovery of Weapon . On 29 April 2024, troops on patrol responded to information and recovered a rusty AK47 rifle discovered on a farm land by a farmer in Remo North LGA of Ogun State.

b. Fighting Patrol . On 30 April 2024, troops with hybrid forces responded to information on kidnap incident in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State. During the operation, troops rescued one kidnapped hostage and recovered 13 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo with 8 empty cases.

c. Interception of Vehicle . On 30 April 2024, troops while on patrol intercepted a vehicle loaded with 240 rolls of desert camouflage uniform and arrested 2 suspect in Moro LGA of Kwara State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the uniform was loaded from Lagos and heading to Gonin Gora Kaduna State.

SUMMARY

27. Overall, troops of Operation AWATSE arrested 5 violent extremists and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops recovered one rusted AK47 rifle, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 8 empty cases and 2 mobile phones amongst other. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

EDWARD BUBA

Major General

Director Defence Media Operations

(@24_dmo)