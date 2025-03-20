Nigeria renews commitment to ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme 

The Nigerian National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme has reaffirmed its commitment to settling all legitimate motor insurance claims in the region.

By Taiye Olayemi

It said that this would help to enhance motor insurance coverage across all ECOWAS member states.

Mr Kunle Ahmed, Chairman of the Nigerian National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, was quoted in a statement on Thursday to have said this during a bilateral meeting between the National Bureaus of Benin and Nigeria in Lagos.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme was established under ECOWAS Protocol A/PI/5/82 to provide unified insurance coverage for third-party liabilities, facilitating the free movement of motorists across the region.

The scheme operates through a network of national bureaus, with the Nigerian National Bureau playing a vital role in handling claims arising from international motor traffic accidents within the sub-region.

He said, “I want to reassure you that we do not shy away from our obligations.

“Whatever is due from us and whatever we can reconcile, we remain firmly committed to meeting all those obligations.”

According to Ahmed, the meeting was not just a routine engagement; it was a testament to their collective commitment to strengthening the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme as a vehicle for seamless regional integration and enhanced motor insurance coverage across member states.

He noted that the agenda of the Bureaus for the meeting was strategic: to address outstanding claims, identify and resolve points of divergence, and create a more structured, efficient framework for claim settlements.

Ahmed said that the effort was not only about financial reconciliations but about reinforcing trust, operational effectiveness, and service excellence in fulfilling the objectives of the Brown Card Scheme.

He explained that the ECOWAS Brown Card stands as a symbol of regional cooperation, ensuring that accident victims, regardless of nationality, receive due compensation across borders.

“As we deliberate, I urge us to engage with a spirit of openness, collaboration, and a shared vision for an improved and efficient claims-handling process.

“I have no doubt that our discussions will lead to actionable outcomes that will expedite settlements, enhance synergy between our bureaus, and ultimately improve the operational efficiency of our scheme.

“The decisions we take here will not only resolve past challenges but will shape a more resilient and responsive future for the ECOWAS Brown Card system,” he said.

In his address, Mr Winfred Dodzih, Permanent Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme, commended the new administration of the Nigerian National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, led by Dr Raphael Abiiba.

“Since the new Secretary-General came onboard, the Nigerian Bureau has been reorganised, recording tremendous improvement, and we see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We encourage the Nigerian Bureau to keep up the good work; Nigeria is a big country, it can become a beacon, not just in insurance but also in this aspect of insurance in our sub-region,” he said.

Also, the Secretary-General of the Nigerian National Bureau, Dr Raphael Abiiba, expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Nigerian National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme and the Permanent Secretary-General for their support.

Abiiba also commended the Benin National Bureau for its cooperation, and he lauded the efforts of the two bureaus to forge a fruitful bilateral meeting.

He encouraged the bureaus to have more commitment towards the scheme and the well-being of cross-border victims. (NAN)