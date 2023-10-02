Nigeria remains beacon of hope on African continent

Nigeria has been described as a beacon of hope and progress on the African continent.

This assertion was made by General David Shaljaba during a novelty football match to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary Monday.

The match was played Tuesday at Britarch Schools in Lugbe, Off Voice of Nigeria Way, after Trademore Estate gate.

According to Shaljaba, “Today, we gather not only as sports enthusiasts but as proud citizens of a nation that has, over the past 63 years, carved its place in history. Nigeria, with its rich tapestry of cultures, diverse landscapes, and resilient people, is a beacon of hope and progress on the African continent.

“As we celebrate our independence, we recognize the sacrifices of our forebears, the heroes who stood tall against the winds of change, and the visionaries who dreamt of a united, prosperous Nigeria. This Novelty Match is more than a sporting event; it is a symbolic expression of our unity, our collective strength, and our unwavering love for this great nation.

General Shaljaba further noted that, “The sportmen before us, representing the different teams, backgrounds, and regions, embody the spirit of our diversity. Today, they step onto the field not only as players but as ambassadors of a shared identity – Nigerians bound by a common history and a shared destiny.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to make this event possible. Your commitment reflects the spirit of patriotism that defines our nation.

He also enjoined participants that “As we witness the excitement on the field, let us also take a moment to reflect on the progress we’ve made and the journey that lies ahead. Nigeria’s story is a dynamic one, and each one of us is a storyteller contributing to its chapters.

“So, without further ado, let the games commence! May this Novelty Match be filled with friendly competition, love, and moments that resonate with the pride we feel for our country.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

