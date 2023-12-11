Nigeria rejects 328 expatriate requests from oil firms in 12 months

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) says it has rejected 328 expatriates jobs applications from oil firms.

It also said that the board had completed 83 per cent of the 96 initiatives under its strategic roadmap target.

Mr Olubisi Okunola, Manager, Strategy at NCDMB, reeled out these data at the capacity building workshop for media stakeholders on Monday in Lagos.

Okunola maintained that the board received more applications for expatriates quota increase in 2023 than in 2022, leading to more rejection in 2023 than in 2022.

Giving the latest Nigerian content data, just released in December to newsmen, Okunola said; “In 2023, 1,484 applications for expatriates were received by the board, 1,156 request granted, while 328 applications were rejected.

“Compare this to 2022 data, there were 1,125 applications, 943 reqursts granted, while 172 applications were denied,” he said.

Reiterating Okunola’s view, Manager, Corporate Communications of NCDMB, Mr Esueme Kikile, said that the board has achieved “83 per cent level of achievement for its 10-year roadmap.

“The foundation for NCDMB was laid in 2001 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Local Content in the oil and gas industry.

“Obasanjo mandated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to drive the policy and set certain targets.

“In its efforts to implement the policy, the national oil company set up the Nigerian Content Division within its system and issued some Nigerian content directives to industry stakeholders.

He continued; “Since there was no force of law behind the Nigerian content directives, operators of the industry found it convenient to comply on the best endeavour basis.

“And other industry stakeholders to work closely with the National Assemblv to develop the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Bil.

“During the succeeding administration of late President Umaru YarAdua/Goodluck Jonathan, the National Assembly passed the NOGICD Bill.

“President Goodluck Jonathan assented the Bill into law on April 22 and this gave birth to the NCDMB,” he added.

Kikile added that Dr Ernest Nwapa, former staff of the Nigerian Content Division of NNPC served as the pioneer Executive Secretary from April 2010 to May 2015.

He was succeeded by Mr Denzel Kentebe. In September 2016, Mr Simbi Wabote was appointed as the third substantive Executive Secretary of the Board.

“Now, the board is under a new Executive Secretary, in the person of Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe,” he explained. (NAN)

By Yunus Yusuf

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

