Nigeria registers 1,356 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded 1,356 COVID-19 infections in 11 states and the FCT on Friday.

Friday’s new infections brought the country’s tally to 234,709.

The country also recorded two related deaths on Friday raising the mortality figure from 2,991 on Thursday to 2,993, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Saturday.

It stated that Lagos State maintained its lead on the table with 833 cases, down from 845 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Rivers followed with 119 cases, Kwara (107), FCT (103), Edo (97), Kano (29), Imo (25), Delta (19), Plateau (14), Borno (10), Gombe (8) and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the number of active cases increased from 16,569 on Thursday to 19,479 cases on Friday.

Those treated and discharged number 212,237, as the FCT reported a backlog of 140 discharges and 120 community discharges for Dec. 24.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has tested 3,751,696 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

In the out-going week, Nigeria recorded 10,856 COVID-19 infections cumulatively including 45 Omicron variant cases as of Dec. 20.

On the African continent, South Africa and Botswana are ahead of Nigeria in the Omicron variant infection recording 1,296 and 291 cases respectively. (NAN)