Nigeria registers 1,356 COVID-19 infections

recorded 1,356 COVID-19 infections in 11 states and the FCT Friday.

Friday’s new infections brought the country’s tally to 234,709.

The country also recorded two related deaths Friday raising the mortality figure from 2,991 Thursday to 2,993, the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated Saturday.

It stated that Lagos State maintained lead table with 833 cases, down from 845 it recorded on Thursday.

Rivers followed with 119 cases, Kwara (107), FCT (103), Edo (97), Kano (29), Imo (25), Delta (19), Plateau (14), Borno (10), Gombe (8) and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the of active increased from 16,569 on Thursday to 19,479 on Friday.

treated and discharged 212,237, as the FCT reported a backlog of 140 discharges and 120 community discharges for Dec. 24.

According to the NCDC, has tested 3,751,696 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

In the out-going week, recorded 10,856 COVID-19 infections cumulatively including 45 Omicron variant as of Dec. 20.

African continent, South Africa and Botswana are ahead of in the Omicron variant infection recording 1,296 and 291 respectively. (NAN)

