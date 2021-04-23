Nigeria records no COVID-19-related deaths in 10 days, 100 new cases

April 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



Nigeria recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for tenth consecutive days, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The centre said as of Thursday, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The centre the new cases were reported in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said Taraba recorded 64 new cases while Lagos reported 21.

Others are FCT-four, Rivers-three, Akwa Ibom-two, Kaduna-two, Oyo-two, -one and Nasarawa-one.

A breakdown of the data shows that 137 persons were on Thursday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment.

This brings the total of persons to 154,578.

The NCDC announced  that are 10,010 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency added  that  a multi-sectoral national Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, had to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Nigeria on Thursday vaccinated additional 14,843 persons, bringing the total of vaccinated people in the country to 1,148,168.

This is barely two months after the country began vaccination having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that  the country has conducted 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 27 2020. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,