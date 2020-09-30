Nigeria records no COVID-19-related death in 24-hours, as cases reach 58,647

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says no death was recorded in the last 24-hours, as the country recorded 187 new cases of COVID-19 in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle.

It added that Nigeria recorded a total of 58,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The centre said that Lagos State recorded most cases with 74, followed by Plateau and Rivers States recorded 25 each.

It said that in addition, Gombe and FCT recorded 19 new cases each.

Others are Osun-10, Kaduna-five, Borno-three, Ogun-two, Katsina-two, Nasarawa-one, Bayelsa-one, and Edo-one.

The NCDC stated that 47 patients have been treated and discharged in the last 24 hours.

It also added that there are 7,599 active cases across the country.

The centre said 49,937 patients have recovered and 1,111 have lost their lives. (NAN)

