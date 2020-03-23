Nigeria records first death from COVID-19, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday said the country has recorded the first death from COVID-19.

NCDC made this known through its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

It said the individual was a 67-year-old male who had returned to Nigeria following a medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

“He had underlying medical conditions, such as multiple myeloma and diabetes, and was undergoing chemotherapy,” NCDC said.

It, however, did not give detail information on where the death occurred in the country and the identity of the deceased.

NCDC added that Nigeria currently has 36 cases; Lagos- 25, Abuja- six, Ogun-two, Ekiti- one, while Oyo and Edo have one case respectively. (NAN)