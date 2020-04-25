Nigeria records 87 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria on Saturday night, recorded 87 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says.

The Centre tweeted through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov that Lagos had the highest number with 33 cases, followed by Borno and Osun, which reported 18 and 12 new cases, respectively.

“87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina, four each in Kano and Ekiti, three each in Edo and in Bauchi and one in Imo.”

The Centre added that Nigeria has reported a total of 1,182 cases, as at Saturday.

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”