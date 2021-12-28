Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, two deaths on Monday

December 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Eight-hundred-and-fifty-nine persons caught the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria on Monday.

The country also lost twx weo persons to the virus on the same day.

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Tuesday that Monday’s figures raised the country’s infection tally to 238,420 and the death toll to 3,024.

It stated that the two deaths were recorded in the FCT taking the death toll Nigeria’s city to 234.

In Monday’s 859 infections, Lagos State took the lead with 555 victims up from the 401 it recorded on Sunday.

The FCT recorded 57 cases while Plateau recorded 26 cases on Monday.

Edo recorded 41 infections; recorded 34 infections; Kwara recorded 23 infections; Kano State recorded 18, Ogun State recorded 16 while recorded 11.

Oyo State recorded six infections; Delta recorded five; while State and Bayelsa recorded three cases each.

The NCDC stated that the number active cases in the country had increased to 22,586 as Monday and that 212,770 victims had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

It added that Nigeria had tested 3,823,309 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)

Tags: ,