Nigeria records 8 new COVID-19 infections- NCDC

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



NCDC Ihekweazu

  recorded eight COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the  Centre Disease Control (NCDC)has said.

The NCDC said that  the were reported in Rivers-four, the FCT- three and Kwara-one.

The centre noted that no COVID-19 related fatality recorded.

It added that 45 people were discharged  after testing negative the COVID-19 virus

The NCDC said the nation’ total recoveries increased 163,528 as of June 16.

The that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues coordinate the national response activities.

The News of () reports that  2,231,409, people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic announced on Feb. 27.()

