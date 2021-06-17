Nigeria records 8 new COVID-19 infections- NCDC

Nigeria recorded eight new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has said.

The NCDC said that the new were reported in Rivers-four, the FCT- three and Kwara-one.

The centre noted that no COVID-19 related fatality was recorded.

It added that 45 people were discharged after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus

The NCDC said the nation’s total recoveries increased to 163,528 as of June 16.

The agency that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that 2,231,409, people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.(NAN)