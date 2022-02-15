Nigeria records 75 COVID-19 Infections in 8 states – NCDC

By Abujah Racheal



Nigeria on Monday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in eight States, bringing the total infections to 254,091.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Tuesday morning.

The centre also said that there was no virus-related death.

The NCDC said Lagos state reported 28 infections, followed by Akwa Ibom with 18 and Ondo reported 10.

The centre said Cross River reported nine cases, Rivers-six, Edo-two, Delta-one and Kano-one.

The centre said 230,457 people have been discharged while the death toll is 3, 141.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

