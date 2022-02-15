Nigeria records 75 COVID-19 Infections in 8 states – NCDC

February 15, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu
By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria on Monday reported  75 new COVID-19 cases in eight States, bringing the total infections to 254,091.

The Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Tuesday morning.

The also said that there was virus-related death.

The NCDC said Lagos state reported 28 infections, followed by Akwa Ibom with 18 and Ondo reported 10.

The said Cross River reported nine cases, Rivers-six, Edo-two, -one and Kano-one.

The said 230,457 people have been discharged while the death toll is 3, 141.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,