Nigeria records 71 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 71 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 167,803, as at July 3.



The figures were made available at the official website handle of NCDC on Sunday.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new infections indicated a rise from the 40 cases recorded a day earlier.



The NCDC said however, that there was no COVID-19 related death in the country.



“A total of 167, 803 infections have been confirmed, 164,378 of the cases have been discharged and 2.121 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.



The NCDC said that the 71 new cases were reported from four states- Lagos 63, Oyo 4, Ogun 3 and Kano 1.



“Today’s report includes:six states with zero cases reported; Ekiti, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Rivers and the FCT.



The public health agency noted the country has so far tested over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.



It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.



The public health agency said that the country still have more than a thousand active cases been managed in-line with its guideline across isolation centres in the country.

NAN reports that the agency had earlier advised Nigerians to take the COVID-19 prevention seriously to avoid infecting other people unknowingly.

“Take Responsibility- wear a facemask in public spaces, maintain physical distancing and practice hand and respiratory hygiene to protect yourself and loved ones,” it stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...