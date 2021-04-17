Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities

The Nigeria Centre for Control (NCDC) has recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,147 with 154,304  recoveries.

The NCDC also disclosed on its official Twitter handle on that there were 7,734 active cases in the country.

added that death toll stands at 2,061 as no fatalities were reported while 19 new people were discharged from various isolation centre in the past 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of new infections reported is lower than the 80 logged on Thursday.

The NCDC said that the new cases were reported across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Lagos-26, Kaduna-11, Akwa Ibom-eight, Rivers-eight, Ogun-five, -three, Osun- three, FCT-two and Plateau-one,” said.

The Public health institute said that  the country have also tested 1,838,174, people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, .

added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had to coordinate the national response activities in the country.(NAN

