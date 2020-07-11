Nigeria records 664 new COVID-19 cases

The NCDC has confirmed 664 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.With this latest figure, Nigeria now has a total of 31,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NCDC confirmed the latest figures on its twitter handle Saturday night. According to the tweet, Lagos recorded 224 cases, while the FCT has 105 fresh cases.

See the figures as tweeted by NCDC below:

NCDC✔@NCDCgov

664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-224
FCT-105
Edo-85
Ondo-64
Kaduna-32
Imo-27
Osun-19
Plateau-17
Oyo-17
Ogun-17
Rivers-14
Delta-11
Adamawa-10
Enugu-7
Nassarawa-6
Gombe-3
Abia-3
Ekiti-3

31,987 confirmed
13,103 discharged
724 deaths


