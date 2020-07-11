Nigeria records 664 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













The NCDC has confirmed 664 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.With this latest figure, Nigeria now has a total of 31,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NCDC confirmed the latest figures on its twitter handle Saturday night. According to the tweet, Lagos recorded 224 cases, while the FCT has 105 fresh cases.

See the figures as tweeted by NCDC below:

NCDC✔@NCDCgov

664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-224

FCT-105

Edo-85

Ondo-64

Kaduna-32

Imo-27

Osun-19

Plateau-17

Oyo-17

Ogun-17

Rivers-14

Delta-11

Adamawa-10

Enugu-7

Nassarawa-6

Gombe-3

Abia-3

Ekiti-3



31,987 confirmed

13,103 discharged

724 deaths

