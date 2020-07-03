Nigeria records 626 new COVID-19 cases, total now 27,110

July 3, 2020 News Editor Covid-19, News, Project 0

Share the news

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 27,110.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle.

The NCDC also said Nigeria reported 13 deaths,  bringing the total to 616 deaths in 35 states and the FCT

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

.

The NCDC said that Lagos State  reported the highest number of cases with 193 new cases while FCT reported  85 new infections.

Others are: Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4 and Sokoto-1.

The Director-General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed that a team is enroute Cross River to begin COVID-19 testing.

He stressed that testing was the only pathway into understanding.

The DG said by the end of next week, all states  would have capacity to test for COVID-19 with only four states away.

On the two million test target, Ihekweazu said that achieving the goal was a collective responsibility.

He said the target was birthed after the Africa CDC in consultation with all African countries  agreed to test one percent of its  population.

“This is a not a target for NCDC, PTF, Ministry of Health alone, it’s a target for every Nigerian.

“It is either we achieve it or we come back here to say the same thing and we will be on this journey and more people will die.

“This target is but an abstract or an academic, it’s something that we need to push ourselves to achieve,” (NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*