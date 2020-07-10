Nigeria records 575 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













Nigeria Friday night recorded 575 new COVID -19 cases in the country bringing the confirmed figures so far to 31,323.

The NCDC confirmed the figures in a tweet on it handle.According NCDC, Lagos 224 cases followed by Oyo which recorded 85 Friday

The NCDC tweet reads thus: “575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224 Oyo-85 FCT-68 Rivers-49 Kaduna-39 Edo-31 Enugu-30 Delta-11 Niger-10 Katsina-9 Ebonyi-5 Gombe-3 Jigawa-3 Plateau-2 Nassarawa-2 Borno-2 Kano-1 Abia-1; 31,323 confirmed; 12,795 discharged, 709 deaths”

575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-224

Oyo-85

FCT-68

Rivers-49

Kaduna-39

Edo-31

Enugu-30

Delta-11

Niger-10

Katsina-9

Ebonyi-5

Gombe-3

Jigawa-3

Plateau-2

Nassarawa-2

Borno-2

Kano-1

Abia-1



31,323 confirmed

12,795 discharged

709 deaths pic.twitter.com/Mav9p5BNJr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 10, 2020

Related