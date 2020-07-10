Nigeria records 575 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria Friday night recorded 575 new COVID -19 cases in the country bringing the confirmed figures so far to 31,323.
The NCDC confirmed the figures in a tweet on it handle.According NCDC, Lagos 224 cases followed by Oyo which recorded 85 Friday
The NCDC tweet reads thus: “575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224 Oyo-85 FCT-68 Rivers-49 Kaduna-39 Edo-31 Enugu-30 Delta-11 Niger-10 Katsina-9 Ebonyi-5 Gombe-3 Jigawa-3 Plateau-2 Nassarawa-2 Borno-2 Kano-1 Abia-1; 31,323 confirmed; 12,795 discharged, 709 deaths”
