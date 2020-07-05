Nigeria records 544 new COVID-19 cases

July 5, 2020

The has confirmed 544 new cases in Nigeria.

According a tweet on the handle Sunday night, Lagos state recorded 199 fresh cases, followed by Ebonyi with 65 new cases.

The total confirmed COVID -19 cases in Nigeria hit 28,711 as at Sunday night while Nigeria’s death was given as 645.

See the tweet by NCDC below:

544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1

28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths https://t.co/4uA3R0O28U


