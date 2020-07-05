Nigeria records 544 new COVID-19 cases

The NCDC has confirmed 544 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.
According a tweet on the NCDC handle Sunday night, Lagos state recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ebonyi with 65 new cases.
The total confirmed COVID -19 cases in Nigeria hit 28,711 as at Sunday night while Nigeria’s death was given as 645.
See the tweet by NCDC below:
544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-199
Ebonyi-65
Oyo-47
Ondo-46
Ogun-31
Edo-30
FCT-28
Katsina-25
Plateau-15
Bayelsa-11
Kaduna-10
Adamawa-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Gombe-7
Kano-4
Taraba-3
Rivers-2
Abia-2
Ekiti-1
28,711 confirmed
11,665 discharged
645 deaths https://t.co/4uA3R0O28U
