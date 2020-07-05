Nigeria records 544 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













The NCDC has confirmed 544 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

According a tweet on the NCDC handle Sunday night, Lagos state recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ebonyi with 65 new cases.

The total confirmed COVID -19 cases in Nigeria hit 28,711 as at Sunday night while Nigeria’s death was given as 645.

See the tweet by NCDC below:

544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1

28,711 confirmed

11,665 discharged

645 deaths https://t.co/4uA3R0O28U

Related