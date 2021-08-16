Nigeria records 541 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has registered 541 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as active cases continue soar in the African country.

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC), which made this known via its verified website on Monday morning, said the additional infections, though declined from the 655 recorded on Saturday, raised the cumulative cases 182,503.

The said that the number of known active cases was now 13,152, an increase from 12,917 reported on Saturday.

The health agency, however, did state the percentage of COVID-19 variants in the recorded infections.

It put the Delta variant seen in Nigeria at 32 as of Aug. 2, noting they recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Oyo and the FCT.

The NCDC said it was scaling its sequencing capacity have a better understanding of the burden of new variants which of concern to Nigeria.

Twelve states and the FCT responsible 541 new infections with Lagos having 242, followed by Akwa Ibom, 94; Enugu, 48;  Oyo, 48 and Anambra, 34.

Rivers recorded 19;  Ogun, 17; Ekiti, 15; FCT, 9;  Kwara, 7;  Abia, 5;  Delta, 2;  and Niger,  1.

According to the NCDC, as of Sunday Aug. 15 no additional COVID-19-related death was reported. The total number of Nigerians who had succumbed to the virus stood at 2,219.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

